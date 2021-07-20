Microbes that induce the formation of human nerve cells

The billions of microbes that inhabit the human gut may be involved in the formation of new nerve cells in the adult brain, and there is a possibility that they may serve as a basis for future treatments to prevent memory impairment in the brain. old age and to help repair and renew nerve cells after injury.

This is the unexpected and striking conclusion reached by a team of scientists from Singapore, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, the United States and Sweden.

This international team led by Sven Pettersson, from the National Institute of Neuroscience in Singapore, has discovered that gut microbes that metabolize tryptophan (an essential amino acid) secrete small molecules called indoles, which stimulate the development of new brain cells in adults.

Pettersson and his colleagues have also shown that indole-mediated signals promote key regulatory factors known to be important for the formation of new adult neurons in the hippocampus, an area of ​​the brain also associated with memory and learning. Memory loss is a common sign of aging and sometimes an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease.

“These findings bring us closer to the possibility of new treatment options to slow memory loss, which is a common problem in aging and neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, but not limited to it,” explains Professor Pettersson .

Professor Sven Pettersson. (Photo: NTU Singapore Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine)

Among these new options are drugs that mimic the action of indoles to stimulate the production of new neurons in the hippocampus or to replace neurons damaged by strokes and spinal cord injuries, as well as the design of a dietary intervention with food products enriched with indoles as a preventive measure to slow brain aging.

The study is titled “Tryptophan-metabolizing gut microbes regulate adult neurogenesis via the aryl hydrocarbon receptor.” And it has been published in the academic journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America). (Source: NCYT from Amazings)