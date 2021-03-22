Micro and small businesses generated 75% of formal jobs in January

Micro and small enterprises (MSEs) led the generation of employment in January, creating approximately 195.6 thousand vacancies, which corresponds to about 75% of the total of 260,353 formal jobs registered in the month. The figures are in a report prepared by the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae), based on January data from the General Registry of Employed and Unemployed (Caged). The result is also almost double the number of employees generated by the segment in the same month last year.

Companies

This is the seventh consecutive month in which small companies lead the generation of employment in the country. The report also shows that medium and large companies (MGE) also registered a positive balance in job creation. 668,257 admissions were registered compared to 626,653 dismissals, resulting in a positive balance of 41,604 jobs. This figure is equivalent to 15.9% of the total jobs created in Brazil. “In the last six months, small companies had a total balance of 1.1 million new jobs against 385.5 thousand new jobs created by medium and large companies. In the last month of January, the sectors that contributed the most to the positive balances were services, manufacturing and construction. These results are valid for both MPE and MGE, ”reported Sebrae.

The report also shows that the divergence occurred in the commercial sector. While micro and small companies had a positive balance of 27.4 thousand, medium and large companies had a negative balance of 21.3 thousand vacancies.

Regiones

In January, the Midwest Region had the highest balance: 17.26 new vacancies generated for every thousand employees, closing January with 55,795 jobs. It is followed by the South Region, with 14.24 new jobs for every thousand employees and closing January with 55,795 jobs. Then comes the Northeast, with 11.68 jobs for every thousand employees, totaling 36,037 jobs. The North Region generated 6,656 jobs, a balance of 7.73 jobs per thousand employees and the Southeast had a balance of 7.09 per thousand employees, with 67,957 jobs generated in the month. In January of this year, the five units of the Federation that proportionally more generated the jobs were Mato Grosso, Goiás, Santa Catarina, Roraima and Rio Grande do Norte. All of these states have created at least 17 new jobs for every 1,000 existing jobs.

state

The states that generated proportionally fewer jobs were São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Amapá, Rondônia, Rio de Janeiro and Amazonas. With the exception of Amazonas, which presented a negative balance, the others generated less than seven new jobs for every thousand existing jobs. (Ag. Brasil)