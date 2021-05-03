Micky vindicates and “cleanses” the image of Stephanie Salas in ‘Luis Miguel, the series’

And is that Stephanie and her last post on Instagram makes us doubt about the veracity of episode 4. The singer and actress published a series of studio photos and accompanied the post with this strange message: “Better tell me one of Pinocchio or Meglio raccontarmi una storia su Pinocchio “. Will he refer to what is said in the series is a lie, or will he be confirming that, indeed, on some occasion Luis Miguel read to Michelle the tale of Pinocchio?

We may never know, but what is certain is that apparently Stephanie is not so much in agreement with the way in which she is painted in this second season. In one of her stories the interpreter of “Nonsense” gave a repost to a message from makeup artist Juan Peralta, who wrote:

“… and when will the Stephanie Salas series and all those women who have to deal with being single mothers, who can’t go 11 years and then come back. Michelle’s story and what it was like to see her dad from afar “Again, what father LuisMi told his version. What father who resumed the relationship with his daughter, but I feel that the stories of these women are not seen so much on screen and told with justice. Without making them victims or” selfless. “

In the first season of the series the relationship between “Sophie” and Micky was addressed in a “vague” way. In episode 4 of said season Stephanie was portrayed as the culprit behind the thunder of “The Sun” with her first great love, Mariana Yazbek.

Specifically, according to the series, although “Sophie” knew that Luis Miguel had a girlfriend, she insisted that they have something. At first he refused because he was in love, committed to their relationship and did not want to be unfaithful to Mariana.

However, when Luis Mi found out that Mariana had gone out in a group with several friends, including her ex, “El Moro” (who in real life is none other than “El Negro” Alejandro González Iñárritu), in a start out of jealousy and revenge he gives in to “Sophie’s” insinuations.

In the real world, criticism and accusations were immediate: everyone blamed Stephanie Salas having gotten into a relationship. But the actress was not silent.

At the time (mid-May 2018 to be precise), Stephanie He showed via Instagram his total disapproval of the way he was portrayed in the series.

“The biographical series is not chronologically correct since, to begin with, my daughter (Michelle) had already been born at the time of the relationship between Mariana and Luis Miguel, in which I never got in the way,” he stated in his publication.

“We must not forget that it is a series where fiction intervened and that apparently it has a lot of imprecise content. I understand that the series seeks a commercial and promotional effect for someone they want to relaunch, but it does not portray the facts as they happened, “he added in the post.