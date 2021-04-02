Micky Molina will be tried for threats to authorities and seriously disturbing public order

The actor Micky Molina has been released this Thursday after appearing before the duty court, Instruction Court number 2 of Ibiza, after a altercation with the Civil Guard at the island’s airport, has informed the Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJB).

The actor will soon be summoned to a trial by a minor offense of threats to agents of authority and by seriously disturb public order this Wednesday night, has confirmed the Peripheral Communication Office (OPC) of the Civil Guard of the Balearic Islands.

The arrest came after the actor refuse to carry out the orders of the agents of the Civil Guard on anticovid regulations.

Molina was arrested for the crimes of resistance and serious disobedience, and has passed the night at the Civil Guard barracks from Ibiza, before going to court this Thursday morning.

In August 2019, Molina was investigated in Ibiza for an alleged crime against traffic safety after running over a minor, which was slightly injured.

The actor tested positive on two breathalyzer tests, in both cases exceeding 0.60 mg / l, the limit that turns an administrative sanction into a criminal offense.