Mick’s son Jack Doohan wins his first F3 race

06/20/2021

On at 13:39 CEST

Jack Doohan, son of the myth of the two wheels Mick Doohan, has achieved his first victory in Formula 3 after winning a race in the rain at Paul Ricard. The Australian has made a great comeback that has culminated beating the leader of the championship, the Norwegian Dennis Hauger. Caio Colet has completed the podium after an intense pulse for third place with his teammate Victor Martins.Hauger He has starred in a brilliant start and has overtaken the poleman I dressed before the first stop. Since then, the Norwegian has pulled hard to open a gap. After the first appearance of the virtual safety car, caused by the abandonment of dand Olli Caldwell, Vesti has managed to cut distances with Hauger and Doohan has been placed third.

In the middle of the race Vesti went long at turn three and Doohan snatched second place from him. At this point the Australian was the rider with the fastest pace on the track and has started hunting for Hauger.

Race 3 – French GP

1. Jack Doohan Trident 43’19 “510

2. Dennis Hauger Prema +1 “551

3. Caio Collet MP +5 “051

4. Victor Martins MP +7 “237

5. Clement Novalak Trident +14 “245

6. Frederik Vesti ART +17 “972

7. Ayumu Iwasa Hitech +23 “074

8. Alexander Smolyar ART +24 “883

9. Juan Manuel Correa ART +25 “549

10. Jak Crawford Hitech +28 “620

11. Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz +34 “198

12. Calan Williams Jenzer +36 “018

13. Arthur Leclerc Prema +39 “013

14. Jonny Edgar Carlin +41 “826

15. Roman Stanek Hitech +42 “379

16. Tijmen van der Helm MP +44 “394

17. Kaylen Frederik Carlin +45 “339

18. Jonathan Hoggard Jenzer +45 “882

19. Lorenzo Colombo Campos +46 “672

20. Matteo Nannini HWA +48 “519

21. Reshad from Gerus Charouz +48 “859

22. Oliver Rasmussen HWA +53 “917

23. Rafael Villagomez HWA +54 “660

24. Ido Cohen Carlin +56 “688

25. Amaury Cordeel Campos + 1’02 “091

26. Filip Ugran Jenzer + 1’08 “247

27 David Schumacher Trident + 1’08 “525

28. Pierre-Louis Chovet Campos +2 laps 18

RET. Logan Sargeant Charouz – 10

RET. Olli Caldwell Prema – 4

This is how the Championship goes:

1.Dennis Hauger 48

2.Victor Martins 48

3.Olli Caldwell 43

4.Clement Novalak 39

5 Alexander Smolyar 36

6.Jack Doohan 33

7.Frederik Vesti 21

8.Caio Collet 20

9.Logan Sargeant 18

10.Matteo Nannini 16

11.Arthur Leclerc 15

12.Calan Williams 13

13.Jonny Edgar 11

14. Ayumu Iwasa 9

15. Juan Manuel Correa 6