Mickie James wants to win the title before retiring

Mickie James gave an interview to the Saturday Night Main Event podcast where he spoke among other things of his injury and the desire he has to return and take the title once again.

I feel great at times. I have to go back. I felt that I was so, so close to being discharged, and then, obviously, the time, as always, is impeccable, ”she began. But I was like, bes You know what? Maybe it’s a blessing. I feel like everything is always, you never know. There is a reason for everything. So, I have simply been constantly rehabilitating myself because even now and only nine months ago since the surgery, I can say that perhaps my hamstring is not as strong as the other and they are not completely the same, so if I have to spend more time recovering and strengthening myself to return, I prefer to return to 110 percent than to 90.

Mickie James talked about returning to title orbit and he said he wanted to do it with a good story behind that would make sense of everything

I want to win the championship at least one more time, ”he said. “[Hay tres marcas.] I feel like I have a bit of an affinity with Raw because I started my career on Raw and I feel like I’ve done an amazing job on Raw and haven’t been on SmackDown for long. The first time, I worked with Michelle McCool and Layla on SmackDown with my first stage. I found it ironic because I went back to SmackDown with Alexa [Bliss]So it was great. So you know, it’s obviously … It’s different. « I feel like I could have a great fight with Becky [Lynch]. I love what Bayley is doing right now. I always see it in that element of the story as, ‘OK, where would that fit in that story?’ Because that’s where the quiz is for me. It’s not just about the fighting or like, oh ‘which belt would you like to go for?’ As if that’s not the key element of that. It’s more about the history and what kind of trip you could take [a los fanáticos] to never forget her and have that fight and that history will go down in history as one of the best of all time. Why do you know why? Not that she was the best fighter, perhaps, that they have ever seen, but she made them feel a real emotion. That’s where the money is and that’s what I want. “

