Mickey Rourke says Marvel is trash and Law & Order is better

Marvel Studios ‘popularity and success is one that several studios want to replicate, but few have managed to hold their fans’ attention as effectively as the Walt Disney-owned studio. However, not all celebrities are very happy about it, even some of those involved in their projects, such as Mickey Rourke, actor who played the villain of Iron Man 2 – 72% in 2010.

Since first working with Marvel, Rourke (Sin City – 78%, Sin City 2: A Lady I’d Kill For – 42%, Buffalo ’66 – 78%) expressed great dissatisfaction, as he tried to give depth to the character he was in charge of, but finally the filmmakers chose to deliver a cartoon villain who threw all his effort into the trash. The actor played the evil Russian scientist Ivan Vanko / Whiplash.

Through Instagram, the actor showed that his contempt for Marvel remains intact, as he praised the performances of the series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, known in Mexico and Argentina as Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, while for Marvel it had only one word, “shit”:

I heard that this program is 20 years old, I never knew anything about it until the pandemic, since I have all my gym equipment in my living room, 6 months ago, while doing all my training at home, isolating myself, I click on this program just by accident and curiosity and I have to say that I have never seen such an excellent performance on television. Every show I watched and probably saw 1000 of them, the production is excellent, the directing is top notch, and most of all I’m really impressed with this highly talented ensemble of actors. […] I guess if it weren’t for this confinement, chances are I would never have seen this show […] I respect all of you, the job that you all do is act for real, not like that Marvel shit.

We may never know if Rourke has been given a chance to see how Marvel evolved after Iron man 2 or if it is only based on the grudge you have towards the franchise. In both acting and his villains, we’ve seen progress (and setbacks) in some cases. Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% is one of the best examples of it.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest grossing franchise in all of history, with more than twenty feature films released and numerous TV series in development, it does not seem that another franchise is going to take its place in the near future. It all started in 2008 when Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93% was released in theaters, the post-credit scene featured Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and served as a brief sneak peek at the Avengers team, which hit theaters in 2012.

After three installments of The Avengers came Avengers: Endgame – 95%, which became the highest grossing film in history and removed Avatar from his throne – 83%, the same as it had been since 2010. Although many thought that this was the end of the MCU’s reign, the launch of the WandaVision series – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% showed that they still have a lot to offer their followers. This year the Loki series and four films are still to be released: Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

No one can deny that superheroes have taken over the screens, in cinema and on television, because in addition to Marvel and DC Comics, companies like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have surprised their users with productions such as The Umbrella Academy – 67%, The Boys – 95% and Invincible – 100%, which also show the enormous interest in superheroes.