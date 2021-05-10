Mickey Rourke insults Marvel Studios

Actor Mickey Rourke may not have a good memory of his time in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Mickey rourke played the villain Ivan Vanko / Whiplash in the movie Iron man 2, he was a tough rival for Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and only with the help of War Machine / James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) they were able to defeat him. But it seems that he did not end very satisfied with the film or the saga in general, because he has insulted Marvel studios to praise the series Law. Curiously, he left a post on his Instagram about the long-running series saying how much he likes it and in the end he freely attacks Marvel studios.

This is what it says in the post:

Heard this show is 20 years old, I never knew anything about it until closing. Since I have all my gym equipment in my living room, 6 months ago, while doing all my training at home, isolating myself, I click on this program only by accident and I have to say that I have never seen such an excellent performance on the TV. Every show I watched and probably saw 1000 of them, the production is excellent, the directing is top notch, and most of all I’m really impressed with this highly talented ensemble of actors.

Mariska Hargitay, she’s a very focused actress, she’s absolutely great in every episode. Her dedication and meticulous work put her to another level. There are very few, if any, actresses in movies these days who can hold their jockstrap. I give him great respect for his amazing ability.

On the other hand, Christopher Meloni, the man, brings a lot to the table with his physique. His fuse cut short knowing that he had a high-level soccer background that explains everything. Those of us who played soccer growing up were sometimes lucky enough to play for coaches who give us a lot of character that becomes part of our DNA that we carry the rest of our lives in a fortress that cannot be bought.

I also noticed the intense and talented Stephanie March, as well as BD Wong, very surprised, tremendously impressed by the charisma, attitude, style and sensitivity that Ice T brings to his role in particular to this exceptional group of actors. … I guess if it weren’t for this crash, I would most likely never watch this show, but since I do all my lifting training in my living room, my TV has been completely locked out and I was able to discover this fabulous show.

Respect for all of you, the job that you all do is act for real. Not like that Marvel shit.

Many have attacked the MCU.

They don’t have to mess with Marvel studios to be able to say that they like a series in particular. Since the superhero saga is pure entertainment, that is why it should not be compared with other movies, series or programs. But there are more examples besides Mickey rourke who have attacked the UCM What Martin Scorsese, Josh trank or Francis Ford Coppola.

