Mickey Rourke has just discovered that there is ‘Law and Order’ and has been running a marathon for six months

He may be 20 years late, but thanks to the ‘Law & Order’ pandemic, he has found his most dedicated fan: Mickey Rourke. The actor of ‘El luchador’ and official gallant of the 80s has shared an extensive publication on his Instagram profile praising the thousands of virtues found in the ‘Law and Order’ franchise, which consists so far seven series created by Dick Wolf. Apparently, Rourke began to exercise at his home in quarantine and began to watch the spin-off ‘Special Victims Unit’ and liked it so much, so much, that he has no longer been able to stop and has been running a marathon for six months.

“I found out that this series has been going on for 20 years, I didn’t even know it existed until confinement. As I have all my gym equipment in the living room, 6 months ago, while I was training at home, isolated, I click on this series by accident and curiosity and I have to say that I have never seen such excellent performances on television. In every episode I have seen, and I have probably already had 1000, the production is excellent, the direction is first class and, above all, I am really impressed with this highly talented cast, “he says before going on to individually praise the work of Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Stephanie March, and BD Wong.

The first ‘Law & Order’ aired between 1990 and 2010 with 20 seasons and 456 episodes. Right now up to 4 series are being broadcast or being developed: ‘Special Victims Unit’, ‘True Crime’, which is on hiatus; ‘Organized Crime’ to be released throughout 2021 and ‘For the Defense’ without a release date. Between the original series, its spin-offs, the TV movies, and the crossovers, Rourke has up to 900 hours of content to delight in.

His moves with Marvel

Curiously, the publication ends with an unexpected comparison, and it is that Rourke assures that ‘Law and order’ represents what “It’s acting for real, not like that Marvel shit.” Since Rourke appeared in ‘Iron Man 2’, the actor has been very critical of the film, because he assures that much of his work was cut in the editing room and did not reach theaters: “When you work with Robert Rodriguez, he knows what he wants, so you’re not doing a lot of … I do a lot of research and work a lot on the characters so when you bring him to the table and they cut things up it’s disappointing, “he said in an interview with Seth Meyers in 2014, where he declared himself a fan of Rodriguez and Frank Miller for ‘Sin City: A lady to kill for’, but not Marvel. Also, years later, in 2017, Rourke said that the team behind ‘Iron Man 2’, that is, its director Jon Favreau, “had no balls” to give depth to his character and just wanted him to be the lousy bad guy.

In Spain, 8 of the 20 seasons of the original ‘Law and Order’ are available through Amazon Prime Video. ‘Special Victims Unit’ is distributed between Movistar +, Amazon Prime Video and AtresPlayer. ‘Acción Criminal’ is also partially on Amazon Prime Video, and ‘Law and Order True Crime: The Menéndez case’ was broadcast on Calle 13, the same chain where season 22 of ‘UVE’ can currently be seen.