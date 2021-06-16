Mickelson wants to celebrate his 51 years by assembling the Grand Slam

Phil Mickelson, who turned 51 this Wednesday, accepted a special exemption from the USGA believing that this might be his last chance to finally win a US Open. He now has five more years of exemption, courtesy of his stunning win last month at the PGA Championship which made him the oldest winner in 161 years of ‘majors’.

However, the clock is ticking and Lefty leaves nothing to chance. It took a few days to celebrate his sixth Grand Slam title and then it was time to get to work. “It’s a unique opportunity because I’ve never won a US Open,” the San Diego southpaw told reporters.

“I have turned off my phone. I have turned off many other things to be able to concentrate on this week and do my best to try to play my best, “he added. If your victory in Kiawah Island It was a surprise, another here, in Torrey pines, very close to where he was born, grew up and became a golfer, it would be pure fantasy. And it is that Mickelson holds the record of six runners-up at the US Open, the most recent in 2013 at Merion (two shots behind Justin Rose), especially considering that it is the only ‘major’ that prevents him from joining the most elite group in golf with the four ‘majors’ under his belt. He has won the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines three times (1993, 2000 and 2001), but it’s been 20 years since Mickelson last lifted a trophy on the South Course, just before he Rees jones reform the South Field in the hope that the municipal field could host a United States Open. Which happened in 2008.

A different route from January

Since then, Mickelson has missed the cut as many times as he has finished in the top 10, five in each case. To what extent is it due to the new design? How much is due to attitude? It is difficult to know. Mickelson has never been lacking in enthusiasm although even he has questioned his performance at Torrey Pines. He grew up in San Diego and still lives here, but he never comes to this club except the week of the PGA Tour event in January. But that changed last week.

“I spent a lot of time on the greens, because although they are not at the speed they will be during the tournament, I needed to read them well. Because when you see the way the ball rolls, you know where you have to be to play the approach beforehand, and you know what type of shot is the best ”. Mickelson placed cup-size marks in four quadrants of the green and threw putts from different angles. There was also time to practice the flops, a missed shot that Phil executed masterfully around the green.

This is not the same Torrey Pines that gamers face in January. The fairways are faster, and the rough with the Kikuyu grass is predominant and punishing. Few other players over the years have brought so much creativity and emotion with strokes that only they can imagine. Mickelson tries to keep it simple. He has gone to work. He has a plan. “There is a proper way to play each flag here. That will hopefully allow me to play a little more pressure-free, ”Lefty said.

For Mickelson, Torrey Pines is more than just picturesque La Jolla countryside overlooking the Pacific Ocean. “It has been a special place for me, where I have grown up and played college tournaments, a lot of golf as a municipal course. Making the field open to the masses is something special, and having a major championship there is exciting. Although it is very different from when I grew up 35 years ago, it is still a special place, and I see it in an extraordinary state ”.

The 2008 US Open is memorable for the epic 91-hole battle in which Tiger Woods was imposed on Rocco Mediate. Woods revealed a few days later that he had been playing with a torn meniscus. Mickelson then came in as the local favorite chasing his first US Open victory. Part of the anticipation was due to his long familiarity with the field and victories in 1993, 2000 and 2001.

He doesn’t remember the 2008 US Open …

When asked what he remembers from the 2008 US Open, Mickelson said, “It was 13 years ago and I don’t remember the details.” Mickelson played the first two rounds disastrously without a driver. He actually scored one less shot than Woods in the first round, but he was 9 over par in the third and finished tied for 18th place. Yes, instead, he remembers the six second places, the most recent in 2013 at the Merion Golf Club of Pennsylvania. “It is a big thing. It’s one thing when you’re playing at a certain level but you don’t get the results. It is very frustrating and difficult to be patient. But when you know you’re playing at a certain level and the ‘click’ finally comes, like it did at the PGA … When it all comes together in a perfect moment like that … It was exciting that it came. “

Mickelson, in short, recognizes that he is facing a week full of incentives, both personal and professional. He has the confidence to have won the PGA Championship last month, along with the added motivation to prepare for an elusive title in his hometown. A place he’s had a love-hate relationship with over the years due to a redesign of the field that changed the way it was played growing up in the area.

In 1999 in Pinehurst (North Carolina) he finished a coup behind Payne stewart, and in 2006 at Winged Foot (New York), a double bogey on the 72nd hole made him lose by one to the Australian Geoff ogilvy. A US Open title is the only ‘big’ that prevents Mickelson from winning the Grand Slam in his career and being the sixth in history to do so after Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods. “I am hopeful that some of the things I learned going forward will give me a chance now because I feel like I’m playing golf well,” he concluded.