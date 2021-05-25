Mickelson, triumph for history and with records

Phil Mickelson, with his victory in the PGA Championship, he becomes the first golfer in history to win a Grand Slam with more than 50 years (50 years, 11 months and 7 days). This is just one of many records the San Diego player broke on Sunday at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. We list the main ones below:

1) With his 45th PGA Tour victory at the age of 50 years, 11 months and 7 days, he surpasses Julius Boros (PGA 1968/48 years, 4 months and 18 days) as the oldest champion of a ‘great’. And therefore in the first winner of a Grand Slam with more than 50 years (throughout history 456 Grand Slams have been disputed).

two) He achieved his first PGA Tour victory in 1991, at the Tucson Open while still an amateur. 30 years have passed and it is the longest time interval in history between the first and the last victory (the previous one, 28 years, by Ray Floyd).

3) He becomes the fourth player in PGA Tour history to win at least one tournament in four different decades (1990, 2000, 2010, 2020). The others are Davis Love III (80, 90, 2000, 2010), Ray Floyd (60, 70, 80, 90) and Sam Snead (30, 40, 50, 60). The total number of victories is 45 Phil, 21 Davis, 22 Ray and 82 Sam.

4) Win in the PGA ranking 115th in the world ranking. The last time a lower ranked player won a Grand Slam was in 2003: Shaun Micheel (PGA) was 169th.

5) 16 years have passed between his first and last PGA Championship win. It is only surpassed by Jack Nicklaus, who let 17 years pass between the first and the last (1963 and 1980).

6) He has been the best of the PGA Championship in strokes won from tee to green. He had not led this statistic in a PGA Tour tournament in seven years.

7) It is Mickelson’s sixth major in his career (Masters 2004, 2006, 2000, PGA 2005 and 2021 and British 2013). And he is the 14th player in history to reach this figure. Ties with Nick Faldo and Lee Treviño. With 7 are Palmar, Jones, Sarazen, Snead and Vardon; with 8 Tom Watson; with 9 Player and Hogan; with 11 Hagen; with 15 Tiger and 18 Nicklaus.

8) He succeeds Collin Morikawa, so the PGA has gone from having a 23-year-old winner to a 50-year-old. Only once in history was there more difference between two consecutive winners of the same Grand Slam. You have to go back to 1868, to the British Open Championship. Tom Morris Jr. won with 17 years, picking up the witness of his father, Old Tom Morris winner the previous year with 46.

9) It’s Mickelson’s 45th win on the PGA Tour. It equals Walter Hagen on the list of winners. He only has Billy Casper, Byron Nelson, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Sam Snead ahead.

10) It’s his 197th top-10 on the PGA Tour since 1980, second only to Tiger Woods at 199.