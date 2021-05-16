Mickelson receives and accepts a ‘wild card’ from the US Open to qualify for the Grand Slam

Phil Mickelson will play the US Open. next month, giving you another chance to win the only Grand Slam that has eluded him during his career. Mickelson accepted a special exemption from the USGA (United States Golf Association) to play the US Open of the June 17-20 at Torrey Pines South Course, near where he grew up in the San Diego area. He will turn 51 the day before the tournament starts. The left-handed golfer has been runner-up six times in his 29 starts at the tournament.

“Winning the US Open has been an elusive dream my entire life, and I have come close to achieving it many times,” Mickelson said in a statement. “You can’t win if you don’t play. I am honored and grateful to the USGA for the opportunity and am looking forward to competing in my hometown on a golf course that I grew up on, ”he added.

Mickelson has won the Augusta Masters three times (2004, 2006, 2010) and once the PGA Championship (2005) and the British Open (2013).

Two weeks ago Mickelson said he was not sure he would accept a waiver for the US Open if it was offered to him. Doing so gives you a chance to win, but also to erase bad memories of the 2020 event at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. Mickelson, 13 over par after two laps to forget and very desperate with his game, missed the cut.

Mickelson’s first runner-up came in 1999, when the ill-fated Payne stewart he made his winning putt on the 18th hole to win the course of Pinehurst # 2, in North Carolina. The most recent came in 2013 before Justin rose in Merion. His six second-place finishes are the highest number of runners-up of any player who has never won the US Open.

Phil Mickelson thanked the USGA’s ‘wild card’

“Phil Mickelson’s incredible record at the USGA and his career achievements are among the most remarkable in golf history,” USGA CEO Mike Davis said in a statement. “We are delighted to welcome you to this year’s US Open at Torrey Pines,” he concluded.

Spieth before him?

The invitation eliminates the need to play the qualifying round. Mickelson was scheduled to play it on June 7, the day after the Memorial, at Brookside Golf and Country Club and The Lakes Golf and Country Club in Columbus, Ohio. You will no longer have to and you can fight for your long-awaited Grand Slam. This will be the American’s 30th participation in the US Open.

If he achieved the title in the tournament in which he has been second classified in up to six editions, he would join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus Y Tiger Woods as the only players to complete the Grand slam. Before it will be Jordan sppieth who will have the opportunity to join this precious club at the PGA next week.

Mickelson, winner of 44 tournaments on the PGA Tour, had a near impossible presence at Torrey Pines. To do this he needed to be in the top 60 in the world rankings on May 24 or June 7, which he probably would have needed to finish in the top three of the PGA Championship and Memorial, as he is currently ranked 116th.

The 50-year-old left-hander, who has not won a tournament since 2019, finished second at the UIS Open in addition to 1999 and 2013, in 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2009.