Mickelson maintains the lead in the PGA

05/23/2021 at 7:11 AM CEST

Efe

American veteran Phil Mickelson maintained the lead in the PGA Championship by completing the third round with a record of 70 strokes (-2) and accumulated of 209 (-7), one more than his compatriot Brooks Koepka (210, -6 ).

Mickelson, 50, who is seeking his sixth title in a major, is 18 strokes away from making history if he wins Sunday when the fourth round concludes, since he would be the oldest to do so and also the last major that he still lacks in his brilliant to have the Grand Slam.

The veteran left-handed golfer came off the 10th green with a five-shot lead and such astonishing control of his game that he was shaping up to be another unstoppable leader on the Ocean Course.

But Mickelson hit a tee shot into the water and another into the bunker, which turned things around, as Koepka had three birdies to tie him for the lead.

The difference was the closing hole, at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, easier as the wind went from being in the players’ faces to coming from right to left from the Atlantic Ocean. Koepka, in the front group, went long and took three putts for a bogey and a final record of 70 (-2).

Mickelson went long and hit the flop, a risky shot for almost everyone but himself, and almost got it. He curved on the three-foot par putt and became the oldest player with a 54-hole lead in a major since Tom Watson, 59, at Turnberry in 2009.

The veteran American golfer will have a chance to become the oldest player to win a major. Julius Boros was 48 years old when he won the 1968 PGA Championship.

For all his success in the majors (five wins, runner-up in all four), this is only the third time he has held the 54-hole lead.

He will play in the final group with Koepka, a couple with nine majors between them. Koepka will be looking for his third Wanamaker Trophy of the tournament in the last four years, something that no one has been able to achieve thus far.

Koepka, shaking off the effects of ligament surgery on his right knee that has limited him to two tournaments in three months before coming to Kiawah, called the third round his worst performance of his career. Still, he wasn’t surprised to have another chance with a senior.

The one that will also have the South African Louis Oosthuizen, who started the day tied with Mickelson, but could never have his best inspiration and in the end he was able to save a record of 72 (par) that keeps him in the fight for the title (211, -5 ).

The Spanish Jon Rahm confirmed that he still cannot find his best moment of play and finished the tour with a discreet record of 72 (par) that made him gain a position to thirty-eighth (219, +3).