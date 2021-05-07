Mickelson leads Wells Fargo two strokes clear

The American Veteran Phil Mickelson recorded 64 strokes (-7) to become the surprise leader of the tournament Wells Fargo Championship, of the PGA Tour, when the first round was completed and it was the big surprise of the day when it ended with two shots ahead. Its beginning contrasted with that of Rafa Cabrera (111º) and Jon rahm (138º), both far behind after not finding the good feelings in the first day.

This time, as happened in previous tournaments, he did not lose concentration and Mickelson signed the best tour so far in the new season. His control with putting on the green was complete at Quail Hollow, Charlotte, where at 50, he recalled that he still has something to offer on the circuit.

Mickelson He has won twice at the 50+ circuit, but hasn’t had a better result on the PGA Tour than 21 at the Masters last month since he tied for second at the WGC-FedEx Invitational last August. During that time, he missed seven cuts in 16 tournaments and fell to 115th place in the world.

After bogeying his second hole of the day, par 4 11, Mickelson it was almost flawless. He gave himself several close chances on holes 14, 15, 16 and 18, causing everyone to turn at 32.

He then added birdies on the first, seventh and eighth holes, and went up and down for a par in the ninth on shooting 64 for a two-shot lead over his compatriot. Keegan Bradley and the South Korean Kyoung-Hoon Lee, both with 66 hits (-5). Bradley finished second last week in the Valspar Championship. The record of 64 is one of his best at Quail Hollow, refurbished in 2014.

Americans Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell, Kyle Stanley, Peter Malnati, and Luke List along with english Tommy fleetwood they finished with signed cards of 67 (-4) to share fourth place three strokes away.

Regarding the Latin American participation, the Mexican Abraham Ancer and the Puerto Rican Rafael Campos with individual records of 69 (-2) they were the best to occupy the eighteenth place, shared with 15 other golfers.

The Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan vegas and the mexican Carlos Ortiz They delivered two signed cards of 70 (-1) to finish in thirty-fifth place.

The Chilean Joaquin Niemann (71, even) was ranked 53rd, while the Colombian Sebastian Muñoz finished with a record of 73 (+2, 100) and the Argentine Emiliano Grillo He was with the worst signed card of 74 (+3).

The same record that the Spanish had Rafael Cabrera and number two in the world, his compatriot Jon rahm He had a journey to oblivion with a record of 76 hits (+5) and finished in 138th place.

1. Phil Mickelson (United States) 64

2. Kyoung-Hoon Lee (South Korea) 66

2. Keegan Bradley (United States) 66

4. Peter Malnati (United States) 67

4. Tommy Fleetwood (England) 67

4. Luke List (United States) 67

4. Gary Woodland (United States) 67

4. Keith Mitchell (United States) 67

4. Kyle Stanley (United States) 67

…

111. Rafa Cabrera (Spain) 74

138. Jon Rahm (Spain) 76