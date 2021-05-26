Mickelson-Brady vs. DeChambeau-Rodgers in The Match

The next edition of The Match will feature the stars of the PGA Phil Mickelson Y Bryson DeChambeau along with the NFL quarterbacks Tom brady Y Aaron Rodgers.

The solidarity event will be held on the golf course Moonlight Basin of Montana (USA) next July 6. The four protagonists will have open microphones and will be able to speak with other players and the commentators during the tournament, which will be played with alternating shots.

Mickelson, the Sunday PGA Championship winner at almost 51, the champion of Grand slam A veteran, he will team up with seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady to face 2020 US Open champion DeChambeau and Rodgers, three-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion.

Mickelson won the inaugural edition of The Match against Tiger Woods in Las Vegas in 2018. Mickelson and Brady lost the second event to Tiger Woods and Peyton manning in May 2020. In November, Mickelson and the former NBA star Charles barkley they surprised the three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and Manning.