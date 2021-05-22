Mickelson and Oosthuizen surprise as new leaders in the PGA Championship

05/22/2021 at 6:41 AM CEST

EFE / Kiawh Island

The American Veteran Phil Mickelson and the South African Louis Oosthuizen emerged this Friday as the new surprise leaders of the PGA Championship when the second round was completed and they dominated with a cumulative 139 (-5), one ahead of local Brooks Koepka, who finished second (140, -4). Mickelson, 50, seeking his sixth title in a major, delivered a signed scorecard of 69 strokes (-3) and confirmed that he has overcome concentration problems from previous tournaments while being effective with long strokes and putts on the green were decisive. Only Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, temporarily took the joy out of him as he took the provisional solo lead until he bogeyed on the final hole and they were tied.

The 38-year-old veteran South African player at the end delivered a signed card of 68 strokes (-4), the best of the day together with that of the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama, after making five birdies before the bogey arrived that took away the perfect route in the tough course of the Ocean Course at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Regardless of what Mickelson can do in the next 36 holes he has to complete over the weekend, he has already joined compatriot Fred Couples as the first 50-year-old player to lead the provisional classification in a tournament of the greats. Couples did it at the 2012 Masters.

What Mickelson achieved is something impressive and more so if he has players 20 years younger than his compatriots Justin Thomas, second in the world, and Jordan Spieth, who had to work hard to overcome the cut that was established at (+5) . More frustrating was the elimination of world number one, American Dustin Johnson, who missed the cut, and is 14 years younger than Mickelson, or Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, former world number one, who is 18 years younger.

Mickelson, a 44-time PGA Tour winner, has been in the World Golf Hall of Fame for nearly a decade. Until 2019, they hadn’t missed a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup team since 1993. For about 25 years, they were ranked in the top 50 in the world. Right in front of him, one shot behind, will be two-time PGA Championship winner and four-time Major champion Koepka, who has found his best level of play by completely forgetting about injuries. Mickelson is ranked 115th in the world for a reason, with just two top-20 finishes in the past two years. He is nearly three years older than the oldest champion, Julius Boros, who was 48 when he captured the 1968 PGA. And it has been more than five years since a player in his 50s, Davis Love III, in 2015, at the Wyndham Championship, he won on the PGA Tour.

Then there is the chasing group. Oosthuizen, Koepka, reigning Masters champion Matsuyama, and US Open champion, compatriot Bryson DeChambeau are all at a surprising distance. They’re unlikely to be intimidated by Mickelson, but it still resonates, it matters. The round also left four Latin American golfers, led by the young Chilean Joaquín Niemann, who made the cut, along with the Spanish Jon Rahm, third in the world ranking.

Niemann (143, -1) moved up four spots to twelfth, which he shares with six other players. Mexican Abraham Ancer recovered no less than 30 places to climb to thirty-second (146, +2) after making a record of 72 (even), the same as Niemann. His compatriot Carlos Ortiz and Rahm accumulated 147 hits (+3) that left them in thirty-ninth place, shared by nine other golfers who accompanied them in the weekend’s competition.

In which there will also be the Argentine Emiliano Grillo, who finished the day with a signed card of 72 strokes (even) and accumulated of 149 (+5), the red line to make the cut, which did not exceed the Spanish Sergio García (150, +6) and the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz (151, +7).