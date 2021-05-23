Mickelson and Koepka, nine Grand Slams contemplate them to make history

Phil Mickelson, after suffering a small crisis on the third day of the PGA Championship After playing 10 book holes, he still had arrests to execute a wonderful ‘house brand’ recovery stroke on the 18th hole. A stroke that allowed him to leave the ball one meter from the hole and save well the par to continue leader, but this time alone. Mickelson played the typical ‘flop’, a risky hit for almost everyone but himself. 70 strokes and 209 total made him the leading oldest player after 54 holes in a major since Tom Watson, 59, at the Turnberry British Open in 2009.

The veteran left-hander from San Diego has a golden opportunity this Sunday to be the oldest player to win a major. Julius Boros was 48 years and 4 months when he won the 1968 PGA Championship. Boros’ record shakes. Despite all Phil’s success in the ‘big’ (five wins and second in the other three, highlighting the six runners-up at the US Open), this would be only the third time he has held the lead after 54 holes.

Will play in the last group with Brooks koepka, a duet with nine Grand slams to his credit. Koepka will be looking for his third Wanamaker Trophy in the last four years, something that hasn’t happened in a ‘big one’ since Tom Watson will win the British in 1980, 1982 and 1983. Koepka, shaking off the effects of ligament surgery on his right knee that has limited him to two tournaments in three months before reaching Kiawah Island, called the third round the worst performance of his career. Still, he was not surprised to have another shot at a major win.

Mickelson leads but his margin of one hit over Koepka and two over Louis Oosthuizen, together with the equality that has characterized the tournament since it started last Thursday, make it possible that when the 72 holes are completed there may be two or more players tied for first place and there is a playoff.

In the PGA Championship the tiebreaker is played to the best of three holes. If two or more players end up tied for the lead after playing the 72 regulation in the Ocean course, they will play three more holes, 10, 17 and 18, in the same order, and the title would be for the one with the fewest hits in the three. And if after that series there are still two or more players tied, the playoff would be sudden death at hole 10, followed by 17 and 18, and so on until there is a winner. The last playoff for the title at the PGA Championship was in 2011, when Keegan Bradley was imposed on Jason dufner.

Finally, this second Grand Slam of the season pays out a whopping $ 12 million in prize money, with a spectacular $ 2,160,000 check for the tournament winner. In addition, the champion will enjoy a 10-year exemption from the tournament and will receive the famous Wanamaker trophy, one of the most iconic in golf.