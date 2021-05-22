Mickelson, 4 decades leader in a ‘major’ and Oosthuizen, Grand Slam of ‘seconds’

Phil Mickelson you do not need to be reminded of your age in the PGA Championship. The numbers speak for themselves, and not just his 50 years. He finished the second day tied for the lead with 139 strokes (-5) with the South African Louis Oosthuizen. Mickelson joined an elite club. Became the 6th player since 1900 in at least being a co-leader after any round in a ‘major’ over four decades.

The first time for ‘Lefty’ was at the 1996 PGA Championship. The other five players are Sam snead (from the 30s), Gary Player (1950s), Jack Nicklaus Y Raymond Floyd (1960s) and Tom watson (70’s). No one over 50 has been to the top of the rankings in a ‘big’ since Fred couples, 52, after two rounds of the 2012 Masters. The most famous senior was Watson, who was 59 when he led after 54 holes at Turnberry in the 2009 British Open.

For Mickelson, who specializes in psychology, not history, at the University of Arizona, all that matters to him is winning, and no one over 50 has ever done it at a Grand Slam. “Phil is not here to make the cut. Even second place would be a disappointment for him. I’m a bit like that too. … It doesn’t do my career any good. It doesn’t do Phil’s any good. That can make it more difficult for us at times because we try too hard as winning is the only thing that will give us any satisfaction, ”said the Irishman. Padraig Harrington, European captain of the Ryder, who will turn 50 in August. That month of 2008 he managed to win the PGA.

The wind, which did not stop blowing on Friday, made the Oosthuizen card even more valuable. In the end he closed with his only bogey and had to share the lead after 36 holes with Mickelson. It should be noted that Oosthuizen’s only ‘major’ was the British Open in Saint Andrews in 2010, also that the South African has been close to bringing together the other three ‘greats’ in golf history.

He lost in the tiebreaker with Bubba watson in 2012 the Masters, and with Zach Johnson in 2015 also in St. Andrews the Pitcher. He was runner-up at the 2015 U.S. Open in Chambers Bay, finishing second behind Justin thomas at the 2017 PGA Championship in Quail Hollow. That is the Grand Slam of silver medals, or second places, as you prefer, of your career, and it is not that it is a great consolation.

The PGA Tour specified that this Sunday will be 3,962 days since Louis’s triumph at the Old Course. “Look, it’ll be great to get a second ‘major.’ There is a lot of golf left, and many players are still in the fight for the Wanamaker Trophy, ”said the South African. with Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, among the 11 golfers present on Kiawah Island