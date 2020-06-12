Carlos Priego

Special for La Jornada

La Jornada newspaper

Friday June 12, 2020, p. 6

Produced, arranged, composed and performed by Prince, this is how the work of the American musician seems to scream, who since his debut album, For you, makes it very clear that his intention was always one: to transform popular culture forever, and there is no doubt who succeeded, becoming one of the most prodigious artists of all time and also one of the most mysterious.

Talented and influential, the proposal of this innovative musician –at the same level as David Bowie, according to TheTelegraph– reveals his great criteria when it comes to drawing on an enormous diversity of elements from different musical genres, including funk, R&B, new wave, soul, blues, rock, without leaving aside jazz. And it is that for Prince there were no steps or pre-established routes through which to travel. He used funk legacies as well as white rock production techniques. Their sound incorporated something from both genres and many others. He liked it so much that, from its inception, critics have always been interested in his ability to experiment with multiple sounds.

There are pearls buried everywhere, as stated in an interview, and with that slogan, Prince, as an artist, managed to use all kinds of materials that were accessible to him to create a multifaceted work of great uniqueness that includes musical pieces, hundreds of videos on these pieces, three feature films, the film of a live concert with staging, films for television, an orchestral ballet, authorized comics, a choreographic interpretation of Homer’s Odyssey, and books.

The color of an alchemist

Like purple, which is one of the colors that appears less frequently in nature, there are not many moments in which the printed letter has been able to capture, in its exact development, the relationships, the antecedents or influences on the work of musicians. Among some of the most prominent is Prince: The Purple Kingdom, written by journalist Mick Wall. With him, the musical expert seeks to offer a perspective on the life of this alchemist and orchestra man, without taboos or concessions. The biography begins with a recreation of the call to the 911 number, from 7801 Paisley Park Studios, reporting on a dead person who, hours later would be confirmed, was Prince. Subsequently, it will cover topics ranging from his childhood – in which he sought with music a way to escape unhappiness – to his rise to stardom, passing through endless professional rivalries and, also, his failed marriages.

▲ Book cover Prince: The purple kingdom.

Perhaps one of the most disturbing parts that Wall addresses in his book is the anecdote of the premature death of AmiirNelson, the only son that the artist had with his then wife Mayte García, and the subsequent participation – a few days after his death – in The Oprah Winfrey Show, where when questioned about his firstborn, Prince answered Our Family Exists, and showed Winfrey a photograph in the boy’s playroom, not to mention the fact that the couple had just buried their son.

Written in the third person, with extremely simple language, it explores the historical, cultural and personal context that made the birth of Prince possible, and based on comments from the artist, his musicians and those who knew him in the first person, he testifies of their performances, of the creative process at the time of writing their songs and of forming their albums, which once on the market would receive the most diverse conclusions from music critics around the world.

Mick Wall is known for his books on heavy metal stars, but he’s also an outspoken fan of Prince. With this text, published in English in November 2016 and now translated into Spanish by Editorial Alliance, he became one of the first UK journalists to open a door to Prince’s world. There is no certainty as to whether this biography was already a project underway at the time of the singer’s death in April 2016, or whether it was written afterwards. What is clear is that it is well researched and well written, accompanied by photographs and a large amount of material that make this biography, without a doubt, a lucid and necessary book, which cleanses the layers of conjecture and mythology to recover to this musician, mystic poet and late bastion of popular music of the past 50 years.