Mick Schumacher lives like “torture” driving at the back of the grid

Haas is one of the teams on the grid that has implemented the least modifications in its current car compared to 2020, waiting to face the 2022 revolution with force and win with which they aspire to re-engage the intermediate group.

Military in a team that barely scored 3 points throughout last season and that in the present is usually the red lantern of the grid, as long as none of the above suffer a mechanical setback, it may not be the most comfortable situation in the world, especially in your debut year in Formula 1. At least that’s what Mick Schumacher, son of the seven-time champion, thinks Michael Schumacher who entered his first race in the premier class of motorsport just a month ago.

«I don’t enjoy when I don’t go first, so it is torture to drive to the back of the grid without real rivals “, confessed the German pilot asked how he lives his experience from within the Haas team. So when I get to a Grand Prix … let’s say I have Latifi in front of me, or Russell. For me it is as if they are the leaders and I have to reach them. That is the game that I propose to be always motivated, to keep pushing all the time and to be 100% “, he continued.

In his first wet race, Mick suffered a number of manageable setbacks in his apprenticeship.

Prove your worth, with all eyes on him, while adapting to something totally new for him to show adequate performance, it is a pressure that he finds himself capable of handling. “I think that, in general, you have to admit that you can’t make everyone happy. I know what I’m worth, I know what I’ve gotten to be here. Not only do I have the last name, but this also potentially gives me the genes, so it seems to me that I have a good package and perhaps the best teacher in the world, “concluded Mick.

Haas’ head of the circuit, Guenther Steiner, acknowledged that “Mick did well to recover after the first part of his career”, with two 16th places in Bahrain and Imola. «The result is not the one that makes you happy, but that we have progressed. That is our plan; if we can continue working like this, with fewer errors and more performance … that’s what we’re here for this year, ”Steiner closed.