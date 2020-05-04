Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Bollywood artists will raise funds for India’s health struggle

Juan Ibarra

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday May 3, 2020, p. 5

American actor Will Smith and rock legend Mick Jagger are among the international stars of the West and Bollywood who will participate today in a four-hour online concert, aimed at raising funds to help fight the epidemic of the new coronavirus in India.

The captain of the Indian national cricket team, Virat Kohli, as well as actors Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan are among the celebrities in that country who will perform or read messages from their homes.

Organized by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, directors of Bollywood, the Indian film industry, the show will be broadcast live on Facebook.

Meanwhile, starting today, the Rolling Stones will publish a new concert every Sunday. Thus, the 1994 presentations of the Voodoo Lounge Tour, or the 2016 Olé tour of Latin America, will be premiered on the group’s YouTube page for six weeks.

With the Extra Licks concert series the Stones join the campaign that seeks to encourage people to stay home.

Latin festival in the US

On the other hand, the May 5 party in the United States will be brought forward. To celebrate the date that Latino migrants in that country commemorate, singers such as Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi, Juanes or Alejandro Sanz, among others, will offer the Altísimo Live Festival.

It will be led by Eva Longoria and its goal is to raise funds to help American farm workers protect themselves from the effects of the pandemic. The transmission will be made on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter and on the accounts of Altísimo Live.

(With information from Afp)

.