Earlier this month, former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney ventured some rather controversial statements. Those statements involved putting the Beatles above the Rolling Stones on a quality scale. “The Beatles were better,” said Paul. But when you talk about the Stones, you have to know that there are some rockstars that are not going to leave things as well as nothing. Now it was Mick Jagger’s turn to take the microphones.

“We started noticing that whatever we did, The Stones did it shortly afterwards, too. We went to America and we were very successful. Then The Stones went to America. We did ‘Sgt. Pepper ’, and then The Stones made a psychedelic album,” McCartney finished in his interview with Howard Stern.

And although McCartney was very nice calling The Rolling Stones as “A fantastic band”, and emphasized their friendship, “ANDwe were great friends. We still are ”. Well, he did call them copies …

Now, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Mick Jagger was asked what he thought of McCartney’s comments. So it started with a little lightness and humor. “That is so fun. He is a love. Obviously there is no competition, ”said Jagger laughing.

But hey, let’s be honest. If you mess with the Stones you can’t expect everything to be laughter and fun. Jagger continued in a more serious tone and explained his way of seeing things.

“The big difference, however, is a bit serious, is that The Rolling Stones is a great concert band in other decades and other areas, when The Beatles didn’t even do a sand tour like Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system. They broke up before that business started, the real touring business. ”.

Jagger continued: “So the business started in 1969 and the Beatles never experienced that. They did a great concert, I was there, at Shea Stadium. They did that concert at the stadium. But the Stones continued, we started doing stadium concerts in the 70s and still do it now. That is the real big difference between these two bands. Fortunately, one band continues to play in stadiums and the other no longer exists ”.

How do they see it? Both have their arguments, and both see for the interests of their art and their band. Nothing we wouldn’t expect from legends like Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger. The first round came to an end and good hooks were thrown.

Now it’s time to talk about this comparison between friends and get nowhere, since these talks will always (or almost always) be subjective.