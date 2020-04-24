Mick Jagger arrived as a two-footed flying on the chest of Paul McCartney in perhaps the most serious swoop in many years between the two mammoths of world rock. This Friday, 24, Mick responded to a recent comment from Paul when he answered the question “after all, who was the best? Beatles or Stones?” Paul said the Beatles and may have been a little lost in justifying his answer. Or not, depending on the point of view. He said a truth: “The root of them (of the Stones) is the blues, while the Beatles had” a little more influence. “But a truth that can easily be interpreted as arrogance or unworthiness of the sacred blues, which also gave so much joy. and sedimented one of the Beatles’ soundtracks. The worst was the copy accusation part, the worst offense in the artistic world: “everything we did, the Stones kind of did the same right away.”

Mick Jagger poses for photos on the red carpet for “The Burnt Orange Heresy” 07/09/2019 REUTERS / Piroschka van de Wouw

Photo: .

Mick Jagger spoke in an interview with Apple Music (via NME) – nothing to do with the Beatles ‘Apple – to promote the new single’ Living in a Ghost Town ‘, the Stones’ first unreleased track in eight years. The rocker first softened by saying that there was never competition, but he went up two tones in the same sentence.

“This is so funny. He (Paul) is a sweetheart. Obviously there is no competition. The big difference, seriously, is that the Rolling Stones have been a great concert band since other decades while the Beatles have never even toured. arenas, a Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system. They were over before the business started, the real touring business. ”

More than just a minutia of compadres, the disagreements delimit for the first time by the characters of the story, and only after 50 years of the Beatles’ end, the Achilles heel of the two groups. Just like Paul saying that the Beatles had more musical information than the blues (it might be polite to say the words “with all respect to the blues” between words and also remember how much of that information came to them via George Martin), Mick Jagger touched the wound. The Beatles stopped appearing in public after the concert on August 29, 1966, at the Candlestick Park stadium in San Francisco (USA), when they felt they didn’t even need to play anymore. Faced with their images, the girls screamed and passed out in an uncontrolled frenzy that prevented the musicians from hearing each other on stage.

Mick goes on talking and mentions another show, that of Shea Stadium, in New York, where the Beatles performed in 1965 and 1966. “This thing (the shows) started in 1969 and the Beatles never had this experience. show, and I was there, at Shea Stadium. They did that stadium show. But the Stones moved on. We started doing stadium shows in the 70s and we still do it now. That’s the real big difference between these two bands. . One band is incredibly lucky still playing in stadiums and the other band is no more. ” Since debating Beatles and Stones is as conclusive as discussing Qur’an and Torah, the subject is endless, but Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney have just rekindled a sleeping pyre.

See too:

The highlights of Sandy & Junior’s nostalgic live

.