May 03, 2020 – 06:09 p. m.

2020-05-03 By:

. / El País

India’s “King of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan, along with international stars like actor Will Smith and rock legend Mick Jagger, gave a nearly five-hour online concert this Sunday to raise funds for those affected by the pandemic of coronavirus.

Tens of thousands of users followed the event, in which more than 70 celebrities from the country participated, such as the captain of the national cricket team, Virat Kohli, along with artists from all over the world, in the show “I for India” (” Me for India “), broadcast on Facebook.

“I can, I will, and I must help,” said Khan after singing a humorous song explaining that, after the crisis, “everything will be fine.”

Jagger and Smith discussed the difficulties migrant farmworkers are going through, many of whom lost their jobs and are now starving because of the confinement imposed since late March to stem the progression of the epidemic.

“They may have lost their jobs, they may have lost their homes. They and their families may be hungry. So I would like to ask them to donate. Please donate what you can,” said Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger.

Bollywood and local choral actors and actresses participated in the act, singing or expressing how important it was to raise money for those most in need.

Celebrities interviewed doctors and experts about the virus and how health professionals work to deal with the pandemic.

The concert was organized by Bollywood directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar and managed to raise 37.5 million rupees (about $ 499,000) for the moment, just over half the target of 60 million rupees.

The total amount raised will be matched by major foundations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, organizers said Sunday.

The funds raised will be donated to more than 100 groups that provide food and other essential services during the crisis.

This money is necessary to help “all those who do not have a job or a home, and who do not know where they will get their next meal,” the organizers explained.

The confinement imposed on March 25, and at least until May 17, the 1.3 billion Indians left millions of workers at risk and gave a blow to the third largest economy in Asia.

This Sunday, the country had registered more than 40,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,306 deaths.

.