Shawn Michaels is known as Mr. WrestleMania due to the explosive struggles he has had at PPV. Not only his heads-up was a master class, but also his tickets to the event were an important topic of conversation. Who can forget the moment when the Heart Break Kid crossed the stadium into the ring? Mick Foley, on the other hand, didn’t have such elaborate entries at WrestleMania and never thought about it until much later.

Mick Foley on Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania

Mick Foley was in an interview with Kid Cadet for GalaxyCon. During the interview, Foley recalled having no outrageous WWE entries, but thanked Nita Strauss for bringing up her subject before one of her shows. Mick Foley went on to talk about WrestleMania and mentioned Mr. WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels.

Keep in mind that when I first retired in 2000, I really didn’t need to have a defining moment of WrestleMania on your resume to be a complete legend. I really attribute or blame Shawn Michaels for putting that extra pressure on people because when he started referring to himself as Mr. WrestleMania and stealing the shows year after year, he started to mention himself. Maybe he was a little hypersensitive because he hadn’t had that moment. “

Mick Foley recalled his fight against the New Age Outlaws at WrestleMania XIV as his best Mania moment. But the Hardcore Superstar remembers his defining moment when Edge passed him through a lighted table.

Shawn Michaels has stolen the show at many WrestleManias. His last fight in the event was at WrestleMania 26 where he lost to The Undertaker. Michaels’ defeat at WrestleMania 26 forced him to withdraw from WWE, but he came out of retirement in 2018 to rally DX and face the Brothers of Destruction.

Mick Foley retired from Pro-Wrestling in 2012, but has since enjoyed the role of WWE RAW General Manager from 2016 to 2017. Foley was the one who introduced the 24/7 Championship to WWE. The Championship is a tribute to the Hardcore Championship that made Foley famous.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.