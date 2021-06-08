Micic opens his wings in the NBA: Chicago, candidate to sign him

Now that the season is over for Efes, also winning the Turkish league as well as the Euroleague, it is time to reflect on the future of the squad. Larkin joins Micic in the speculation, although the Serbian’s situation is the one that attracts the most attention. His agent, Misko Raznatovic, came to the fore a few dates ago to pressure the NBA, dropping that only with a good offer and guaranteed minutes would the player go to the United States and that in Europe, as is logical after being the MVP of the Final Four, they would stick for him. Real Madrid already made him a large offer a few months ago and rejected it because his idea is, and still remains, to make the big leap. Now there are more components on the table for Micic, who will have to make several decisions linked in this abnormal off-season.

The Thunder are the ones who have their rights in the NBA. They took him away from the Sixers in a trade. The Oklahoma team has bet heavily on young talent, with the growth of Pokusevski or the signing of Deck as examples from the Old Continent or the minutes granted to Roby, Moses Brown, Mykhailiuk, Kenrich Williams, Jerome or Maledon during this season . With Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the star of the franchise and in the point guard and guard position, which Micic occupies, there could be plenty of appearances for the Serbian in the configuration of Daigneault, waiting to see what they pick in the draft.

In order to the one from Kraljevo there are other considerations, of course, and his agent put the example of Spanoulis, an icon in Europe but a failure in the Rockets, like what they try to avoid.

Djordje Matic informs in Mozzart Sport of another team that would be interested in Micic: Chicago Bulls. It is no surprise that they want to strengthen the base position, having already played Lonzo Ball both in winter and this coming summer. Zach LaVine, the standout this season, plays shooting guard. At the grassroots position is another European, the Czech Tomas Satoransky. What the Bulls will discuss will be a transfer of rights when the market is boiling. The strong man in the Bulls’ sports project has been, for a year now, Arturas Karnisovas: Lithuanian, with a weakness for European talent, ex-ACB player …

Micic, from 27 years, has averaged 16.7 points in the Euroleague this year. Efes are already looking for important reinforcements if he leaves, such as the American Thomas Walkup. With regard to Real Madrid, the agreement with Thomas Heurtel continues and the signing of Nigel Williams-Goss is close, leaving a Pierriá Henry (Baskonia) who now points to Fenerbahçe.