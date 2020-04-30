The community of El Aguaje, in Michoacán is immersed in a wave of crime (Photo: Special)

In Aguililla, Michoacán, a municipality in the center of the state that is immersed in the crime wave that Mexico is experiencing, members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel they ambushed national guards at the community of El Aguaje. This unleashed a shooting that lasted almost an hour, leaving a balance of three wounded soldiers, two dead civilians and two detainees.

This Wednesday, the agents were on patrol in the area, when they were ambushed and attacked by a group of armed civilians. The troops repelled the attack and in the exchange of bullets, two suspected gunmen died. After the confrontation, blockades were registered on the road to Apatzingán.

In another event in the municipality of Aguililla, four alleged members of the CJNG were arrested with weapons and cartridges, in the El Rodeo community. A local media reported that they were the hitmen nicknamed “El Flaco”, “El Ruso”, “El Mora” and “El Coke”.

Four members of the CJNG were arrested in the municipality of Aguililla, Michoacán (Photo: Twitter / MICHOACANSSP)

The capture occurred after the military was alerted to a confrontation between antagonistic organized crime groups in the El Potrero ranchería. Upon arrival, elements of the Army intercepted a truck with the initials CJNG.

The occupants of the car said they were from Sinaloa, Nayarit and Morelos. All of them were at the disposal of the competent body to determine their legal situation.

175 kilometers from there, in the community of El Limoncito, elements of the Ministry of Public Security they captured a man carrying two lifeless bodies. The police elements carried out surveillance actions, when they located a Ford van from which they were attacked with firearm shots.

The detainee identified as Marciano “A” it had in its possession five firearms of different calibers, as well as 12 magazines and useful cartridges.

Events occur days after members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel They will execute at least 21 members of the antagonistic group Viagras. The assault began with a shooting and a chase that culminated in a gigantic site located in the community of El Aguaje.

The weapons seized this April 29 from CJNG hitmen (Photo: Twitter / MICHOACANSSP)

The wave of violence unleashed in Aguililla has been the main focus of media attention since the weekend, but not of the state and federal authorities, who have been completely silent. Just on April 28, the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán began an investigation folder regarding the discovery of three lifeless bodies, on La Huerta hill, belonging to the municipality of Aguililla.

“The unidentified bodies were transferred to the local Forensic Medical Service to perform the autopsy of the law, while the investigative triad carried out respective procedures that allow the full clarification of these events,” said the FGE.

The arch of the Aguaje community It has become a war trophy for criminal organizations. The region located in the center of the Apatzingán-Aguililla highway, is disputed by the CJNG and Los Viagras.

On November 29, the first video was published in the El Aguaje arch. It features armed men, some in tactical sniper suits. The second recording was published on December 22 by alleged members of the Michoacan Family. According to experts, the material is part of a challenge to the rival cartel, Jalisco Nueva Generación.

