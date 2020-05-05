Michoacán approves up to 6 years in prison for those who assault medical personnel

The Michoacán State Congress reformed article 180 of the local penal code to sanction those who attack the medical staff even with six years in jail, in the midst of the health emergency the entity is going through.

Through a press release, issued by the Michoacán Congress, the legislators detailed that this sanction will be valid for those who physically or verbally assault a doctor, surgeon, paramedic, patient, stretcher-bearer or any other professional or worker in the health sector, public and private.

The proposal was initially presented by the Justice Commission, made up of deputies José Antonio Salas Valencia, Araceli Saucedo Reyes, Adriana Hernández Íñiguez, Fermín Bernabé Bahena and Ernesto Núñez Aguilar, who called the legislation urgent in the midst of the attacks that have occurred against medical personnel.

For this reason, they exposed in the document, said aggressions “should be considered as a potential risk or a threat, who instead of being seen as means or conduits of solution to the problem, have been attacked by some people.”

What generates attacks on medical personnel?

According to congressional legislators, attacks against health personnel in the midst of the coronavirus health emergency are generated by “fear, anxiety and excess or overexposure to false or uncertain information, shared through social networks and internet pages “.

Medical personnel are essential in the fight against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, they mentioned that currently, the crime of discrimination in the local penal code, has a sanction of just six months and up to three years in prison or even fines of 50 to 200 days of minimum wage.

However, with the new reform applied to article 180 of the same code, the penalty will now be up to six years in prison and / or up to 100 or 150 days of fine.

“In this way, the State Congress publicly warns that attacks on health personnel who risk their lives during this health crisis will not be tolerated, thus reiterating their solidarity with health sector workers and their families,” they conclude.

