Michigan women’s duo beat up postal worker over alleged stimulus checks



Illustrative image of a United States Postal Service (USPS) employee.

Photo: MICHAEL REYNOLDS / EFE

In this time of stimulus aid for coronavirus, many residents eagerly await the arrival of employees of the United States Postal Service (USPS) to see if they come with a delivery of money from the United States Government.

However, in the case of Michigan residents, the arrival of a postal worker on Thursday was the cause of a brutal confrontation.

Images recorded by witnesses show two women who beat the victim because the victim allegedly kept her stimulus checks, although at the moment there is no certainty that the above has, in fact, sparked the fight.

In the attack, which was reported at River Village Apartments in Flint, women are seen beating non-stop USPS employee who is subjected to the ground.

One of the attackers accuses the portfolio of having attacked her before.

“You gave me first, you gave me first,” one of the women repeats.

The person who records the images that have gone viral is heard to indicate that the duo was after the stimulus checks that the worker allegedly had in her vehicle.

“They’re trying to get their encouragement … this is fucking serious,” says the subject.

Another witness expresses: “You all go to jail.”

In connection with the attack, one of the women was arrested, Flint Police told the New York Post on Friday.

Detective Tyrone Booth did not identify the defendant by name. The officer also did not specify the motive for the attack or whether the arrival of the stimulus checks was the cause of the brawl.

“We are investigating an assault incident involving a postal employee of the United States Postal Service,” Booth said. “An arrest was made and we are processing a warrant for an additional arrest,” the officer anticipated.

For its part, the USPS Inspection Service indicated today to the same publication that the safety and well-being of the entity’s employees is the highest priority. The office added that they have no evidence to suggest that the recorded fight is linked to the Issue of the $ 1,400 Stimulus Checks Distributed by the Biden Administration.

“Postal Service inspectors are aware of the incident involving a female worker,” read the USPS statements. “There is no indication that the incident is related to the disbursement of the Economic Impact Payments. The investigation continues ”, they add from the Service.

The worker recovers from the beating.

“She’s fine,” added Sgt.