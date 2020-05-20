Severe floods overwhelmed the levees and forced the evacuation of some 10,000 people in central Michigan, where the governor warned that a town could be completely submerged.

Miami World / AP

The governor asked the citizens to do what they can to protect themselves from the coronavirus, wearing masks or abiding by the rules of physical distancing “as best they can.”

For the second time in less than 24 hours, residents of areas surrounding the Tittabawassee River and its linked lakes in Midland County were ordered to leave their homes Tuesday night.

By Wednesday morning, the streets were under several feet of water in downtown Midland, including a park, hotel, and parking lot.

The National Weather Service called all residents of areas near rivers to seek high ground due to a “catastrophic levee break”, such as the Edenville Dam some 225 kilometers (140 miles) north of Detroit and the Sanford Dam , about 11 kilometers (7 miles) downstream.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Wilson has warned that downtown Midland – a city of about 42,000 inhabitants and about 14 kilometers (8 miles) from the Sanford Dam – is at serious risk of flooding. Dow Chemical’s main factory is on the edge of a nearby river.

“In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be totally submerged under approximately 9 feet (2.7 meters) of water,” the governor said Tuesday. “We anticipate unprecedented water levels,” he added.

On another bank of the Tittabawassee River, communities in Saginaw County were under threat of flooding, and authorities called on people to take precautionary measures.

Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County and urged residents to find another place to stay either with family or friends or with refugees erected in the area.