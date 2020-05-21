Replay video

A hairdresser cuts a woman’s hair in front of the Michigan Capitol on May 20, 2020 in a protest against the confinement against the coronavirus imposed in that state.

After massive acts with armed people, furious at the strict confinement against the covid 19 imposed in Michigan on Wednesday launched the “Operation haircut” in which barbers used their scissors and razors before the State Capitol.

Several hundred protesters, many without masks or respect for estrangement, lined up for a free haircut in the street.

Of course, the chairs were disinfected after each cut.

This was the fourth-largest protest in less than a month against the strict order to stay home issued by Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In late April, armed protesters stormed the Capitol of Lansing, the capital of Michigan, to demand an attenuation of the strict confinement imposed to slow the advance of the coronavirus.

Michigan is one of the hardest hit states in the United States. It registers more than 5,000 deaths from conditions related to covid 19.

Michigan became the hub of heated discussions about when and how to reopen business in the country to mitigate the economic damage of the health crisis.

Wednesday’s protest was organized in support of barber Karl Manke who was stripped of his license for reopening his salon in early May in open defiance of the government-mandated ban.

The protest was not just about haircuts. Massages were also offered for a nominal fee.

Some were waving American flags and posters against the governor who extended the confinement until May 28.

“Whitmer is killing small businesses,” read one of the posters.

The governor said she understood the residents’ frustration.

“All of us have made some kind of sacrifice. Many are mourning the loss of loved ones, the loss of a job or a business that may not open or survive this,” he said.

However, he urged protesters to protest without exposing themselves or exposing others to situations of health risk.

“If they protest, I ask them to wear masks and respect the 6-foot (1.8-meter) distance, and if they don’t, we must take some action,” he said.

Police fined several barbers, according to witnesses.