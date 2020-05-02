Michigan Governor Extends Coronavirus Measures The Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Thursday refused to expand the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging the authority of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and actions to combat the epidemic.

The governor responded with orders establishing under one law that an emergency still exists, while under another law she declared a new state of emergency for 28 days.

The statements are unimportant because they are the foundation of the confinement measure enacted by Whitmer, which remains in effect until May 15, and other guidelines designed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The virus has infected more than 41,000 Michigan residents and has killed 3,789 of them, many in the Detroit metropolitan area.

Whitmer accused GOP lawmakers of “sticking their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk. I’m not going to let that happen. ”

The Legislature’s actions came as hundreds of conservative activists, including some carrying assault rifles, returned to the State Capitol to protest the order to stay home.

Whitmer wanted lawmakers to extend his declaration of emergency before it expires Thursday night. But at the same time, he believes he has other powers to respond to the crisis and does not need a legislatively-approved expansion, something Republicans contested and plan to challenge in court.

The coronavirus and the actions that have been taken to contain it, including the closure of non-core businesses, have had a devastating effect on the economy. In her new emergency statement, Whitmer said cases are doubling every six days or faster in some western and northern Michigan counties.

The House of Representatives and the state Senate voted along partisan lines on a bill, which Whitmer will veto, that would make many of his orders law, but not that of staying home.

Republicans accused Whitmer of ignoring his contribution.

Meanwhile, Democrats opposed the initiative because it was an unconstitutional “political move” and noted that the pending legal action was wasteful amid falling tax revenues.

Later Thursday, Whitmer prolonged the closure of bars, casinos, and other public venues until May 28. It also maintained the ban on table restaurant service.