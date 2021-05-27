Michiel Huisman accompanying Luke Evans in Mark Boal’s drama series ‘Echo 3’

Actor Michiel Huisman (‘Red Sea Rescue’) has signed on to star alongside Luke Evans (‘Beauty and the Beast’) in the upcoming action-thriller drama series ‘Echo 3’. Going Deadline advance the new addition for this series created by Oscar winner Mark Boal (‘On Hostile Land’) for Apple Studios and Keshet Studios.

The series takes place in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional center of a small American family. When she disappears along the border between Colombia and Venezuela, her brother and her husband, two men with deep military experience and a complicated past, struggle to find her in a personal drama in the explosive context of a secret war.

The 10-episode series will be based on the award-winning Israel television series created by Omri Givon for Keshet Broadcasting, ‘When Heroes Fly’, in turn inspired by Amir Gutfreund’s novel of the same name. Huisman’s role will be that of Prince, a member of the “Echo 3” team and Amber’s husband in this series, which is filmed with dialogues in English and Spanish.

Boal will act as showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch (‘Berlin Station’). The series will be produced by Keshet Studios, with Peter Traugott of Keshet Studios serving as executive producer alongside Boal, Horwitch, Mark Sourian, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman. and Karni Ziv.