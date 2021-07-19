Michelle Young’s First ‘Bachelorette’ Filming Location

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette starts filming next week (!!!!!), which means we’re about to enter into a whole new world of spoilers. While the last few seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor have been filmed entirely at one location due to COVID-19 protocols, it looks like Michelle and her contestants will be doing some traveling within the United States — and Reality Steve just revealed their first location .

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Nope, it’s not Bachelor Mansion. It’s the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California, and it looks all kinds of fancy (that pool!).

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Just FYI, after starting the season in California, Michelle and her contestants will head to Minnesota. Per Reality Steve:

“They are staying at the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis. If you go on their site, they are currently booked out from August 5-29 and I’ve been told it’s for ‘Bachelorette.’ So maybe this season we will see more public dates since they are staying in a major city. Kinda like anytime this show goes to a US city, we usually always see dates happen. However, I don’t think that’s the last place they’ll be. I do think overnights and final rose ceremony will be in a different location based on the fact I’m hearing filming ends almost two weeks into September. ”

Reality Steve also reports that home town dates are back (meaning they’ll be traveling to the guys’ actual hometowns), which, yay! Truly can’t wait for Michelle’s season to air after Bachelor in Paradise this fall.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io