Michelle Young’s Bachelorette Contestants

ABC just went ahead and dropped 35 potential contestants for Michelle Young’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette — but please be advised that not everyone is expected to make the cut. So far, we only know the first names, ages, and hometowns of Michelle’s contestants, but expect more info (like bios and official headshots) once ABC has finalized the cast. And of course, Reality Steve is out here doing the Bachelor Lord’s work and gathering Instagram handles, though everyone is likely private thanks to ABC’s pretty strict rules.

Swipe through for a look at Michelle’s potential contestants, but if you want SPOILERS, we have a few of those too:

Michelle’s season is set to begin filming at the end of this month, will air in the fall, and will likely be hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe (yay!). The season will start off in Palm Springs, and then Reality Steve says they’ll be moving around the USA. “After Palm Springs, Michelle will film some of her season in Minnesota. They are staying at the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis, “he said, also noting” I do think overnights and final rose ceremony will be in a different location based on the fact I’m hearing filming ends almost two weeks into September. ”

We also know that normal hometown dates are back, with Steve saying he’s “been told they plan on bringing back regular hometown dates this season, so they will be traveling to the guys hometowns. Which always helps since they usually do those out in public. ”

Can’t. Wait.