Michelle Waterson issues statement of her loss at UFC Las Vegas 26

Marina Rodríguez defeats Michelle Waterson at UFC Las Vegas 26 | Image: Zuffa

Michelle Waterson (18–9) lost a unanimous decision to Marina Rodríguez (14–1–2) at UFC Las Vegas 26. “The Karate Hottie” thus returns to the path of defeat while his opponent achieves his second consecutive victory. It’s too early to know what their next step will be in the UFC strawweight division.

Michelle Waterson issues statement

But now we know Michelle Waterson’s reaction to this defeat Well, recently he has issued a statement on Instagram:

«Thanks for the dance, Marina Rodríguez. What a great fight! Thank you to the UFC for giving me the opportunity to perform in the spotlight! Thank you to all my friends, family and fans for always being with me !! Every time I enter the Octagon I come out a better person. I will be back! I love them all”.

Right now Michelle Waterson is ninth in the division so she remains one of the main fighters of the same despite this defeat. On the other hand, he needs to win his next fight so as not to continue dropping positions, as well as to get closer to the UFC Strawweight World Championship. Instead, Marina Rodríguez is in the seventh position and with a new victory he could enter the Top 5.