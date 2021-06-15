Michelle Vieth’s children are aware of her sex scandal video

During a meeting with the press, the actress assured that she has always spoken the truth to her four children and confirmed that she will shortly release the documentary in which she will tell about everything she experienced after exposing her privacy.

“At the time they will know what I experienced as such, documented, therefore, the interest in making a documentary as such, not a gossip, not a novel or something that resembles reality,” he stressed.

Regarding what her children might say about this project, Michelle explained: “I believe that always speaking the truth, my children are not oblivious to the situation, I have always spoken with them. One of the biggest mistakes we make as parents is underestimating our children, it is thinking that you cannot tell a 3 or 4 year old child things they need to know. You have to talk to them at their level, lower yourself as an adult to their level and talk about things as they are ”.