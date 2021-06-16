Michelle Vieth will tell the truth of the leak of her intimate video in a documentary

Several years ago, the actress Michelle Vieth suffered the leak of an intimate video that generated a lot of controversy in his career and now he does not seem to care what they may think, because revealed that he will tell his truth through a documentary.

Everything indicates that the famous is in the production of a documentary in which will detail her version of the events around this strong scandal that exposed her when I was just a 25-year-old girl.

“A documentary documents the facts and that is what we are trying to do, always taking care of the best quality, the best image, telling what is the truth. In due course they will have it and they will know what I experienced “he said in a meeting with the media.

When asked about what her children might think, the actress argued that one of the mistakes parents sometimes make is underestimating minors, since things should always be talked about bluntly.

“I have always told them the truth. My children are not oblivious to what happened, one of the most common mistakes made as parents is underestimating their children ”, he explained.

And he added: “You cannot think that, because they are three or four years old, you cannot tell them about things that they do need to know. You have to talk about things as they are, but always at their level, “he said.

Following the leak of the video in 2004, Michelle had pointed out her ex-partner as responsible, Hector Soberón, and in this regard he concluded by saying that what he did was a total act of treason.