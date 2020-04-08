It seems that being single again has benefited her greatly. Michelle Vieth, since it has been dedicated to publishing in Instagram many photos showing his figure, either resting or exercising. The actress was seen lying down wearing a hat and a red mini-bikini, showing off her bust and her marked abdomen.

But Michelle, 40, also appeared exercising on the treadmill. In a video, the actress lets you see that she performs her routines using a girdle and, when taking it off, shows again the muscles of her abdomen.

A few days ago the cancellation of the television program was announced “Your home TV”, which marked the debut of Michelle Vieth as a driver and a revival in her career; Meanwhile, she continues to share photos in which she appears during the quarantine in Acapulco.

At 56 years old, Rocío Sánchez Azuara impresses everyone by showing herself in various bikinis

In a sexy outfit, Angelique Boyer trains to strengthen her buttocks

Chayanne’s children show off their toned bodies in a fun Tik Tok

.