Michell Vieth delights clothingless in artistic photos for Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous actress, Michelle Vieth, decided to take advantage of the quarantine for several things, pamper her fans with daring photographs and fix things at home that she had not been able to do previously due to lack of time.

The famous delighted everyone in her confinement, as she uploaded a few very daring images on her official Instagram account with which she left thousands surprised and the odd in love.

The photos are not new, but he wanted to remember and share them to help everyone entertain themselves in these days when it is somewhat difficult to have a good time, because not everyone is enjoying being locked up.

In the photograph we can see her wearing only black openwork leggings and a sheet, looking super daring, seductive and beautiful, with which she achieved more than 26 thousand likes in a short time, also gathering thousands of comments where she is flattered.

What was very striking is that Michelle proved that she is not only a beautiful girl but intelligent and hardworking, because she decided to fix one of the contacts that needed repair inside her house.

It is worth mentioning that the 40-year-old actress has been in trouble since December 2019, when according to the publication, her ex-partner took her children and until February she had not seen them, or at least it was what had been rumored.

At that time Michelle expressed that she is a very aggressive, violent man and Michelle Vieth fears for her integrity and that of her children; All this time he has not spoken out of fear. In fact, it is said that the famous actress Michelle Vieth appeared in the prison with her face beaten because rumors mention that she was a victim of abuse.

After she shared an image where she made mention of “the strong woman” rumors were unleashed immediately upon seeing her in the South Reclusorio courts. At that time his followers on Instagram (nine hundred thousand in total) worried about the image he had shared on his social network.

.