Michelle Salas would sue Luis Miguel: Aracely’s lawyer

The 31-year-old Michelle Salas, broke out in statements in recent days for the unauthorized use of his image in the series of his father, the singer Luis Miguel, lawyer reveals that he could sue the “Sol de México”.

The lawyer who supports Aracely Arámbula and other famous figures would have shared that possibly, the “model“He would seek to proceed by legal means against his father, Luis Miguel after the scenes in which she claimed to be exposed in an intimate way during the scenes of the second season.

It is now the lawyer Guillermo Pous who reveals that the first-born of the so-called “Sol de México” could seek legal advice against the show broadcast on Netflix, Luis Miguel: La Serie, which portrays the life of the Mexican singer and producer of “Puerto Rican” origin.

Using the image of a person is not only based on their name being mentioned, they are the elements that allow them to be identified. It is an unauthorized use of his image and a violation of the most intimate part of his person, the professional remarked.

Likewise, Guillermo Pous clarified that Michelle Salas could act by legal or administrative means after she said, “her image was used without her consent”, this added to other charges such as the attack on the personality of private life and privacy, revealed the legal representative to Ventaneando.

In both cases, the consequences are different. By administrative means, a fine is imposed against whoever exploited his image and by civil means, he would claim damages, Pous remarked for the program transmitted by Tv Azteca.

Pous reiterated that in this type of productions, they generally do studies to determine what the possible consequences could be on the part of the characters that will appear, although they also hope that they will not happen.

Everyone has a choice, it doesn’t have to be a known person. Everyone has the right to prevent the use of their image, he concluded.

It should be remembered that after the past chapters that ended the second season of the series that captures the life of the 51-year-old singer, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, the “influencer” manifested himself through his Instagram stories for the “use not authorized of his image “.

In a context that transgressed her intimacy and personal life, Michelle Salas was shown in the plot regarding her past relationship with Alejandro Asensi, who was former manager of LuisMi.

In fiction, Michelle Salas who is played by Macarena Achaga and Mauricio Ambrosi played by Fernando Guallar, hold strong scenes for which now, the first daughter of Luis Miguel Gallego, they have spoken out totally against.

“Unnecessary, disrespectful and unfortunate”

Through a set of stories on Instagram, Stephanie Salas’s daughter raised her voice and exposes having felt “s3xu @ lized” and exposed by having been involved in this project in which she also comments “they never questioned her if she wanted to appear” in his dad’s biographical series.

Michelle called it truly unnecessary, disrespectful and unfortunate, the way Luis Miguel’s production La Serie treats a woman, Silvia Pinal’s great-granddaughter pointed out.

Therefore neither, that one of the last chapters will address particularly about his personal life.

They never asked me if I agreed with my life becoming a television series or one of the characters on which the last chapter of this plot is based, points out a fragment of their recent communications.

With this, Sylvia Pasquel’s also granddaughter reaffirmed in the middle of her stories that not only was she affected by the information about her life being made public, but the whole family resents the comments that arose from this and is something that it totally affects you.