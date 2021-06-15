Michelle Salas, super spoiled on her getaway to Mexico to celebrate her birthday

Michelle’s grandmother, Sylvia Pasquel, also dedicated her beautiful words in which she made clear the great admiration she has for him and how proud she feels to be her grandmother.

“My little Michelle: today you are turning 32 princess, how fast life is going, today is your day, I can only tell you that I am more than proud of you, you are an enterprising woman, always innovative, disciplined, despite Everything, you are always there, in what you have to do, in what you like to do and enjoy it, that is what I most admire about you. I hope you continue to celebrate many more years, full of health, success and work. Enjoy all your days fully and remember that your abu will always be there for you, continue to triumph in the beautiful world. I love you so much, so much! ”, The actress shared on her Instagram profile.

Michelle Salas (Instagram)

Thanks to social networks, her sister, Camila Valero, we know that Michelle is in Mexico and celebrated her birthday surrounded by her family and her closest friends. The dance, the cake and the toasts to the celebrant could not be missed.