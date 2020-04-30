Your browser does not support iframes.

Michelle Salas He has always been characterized by his taste for sharing with his followers some details of his personal life through social networks. However, there are issues in which he prefers to remain under strict reserve, although this is often criticized, as recently happened.

It all happened during her dad’s 50th birthday celebration, Luis Miguel, where fans did not miss the absence of a public congratulation to the singer. It should be noted that this does not mean that the 30-year-old Mexican has forgotten such an important date; This is how she explained it herself, in all sincerity, in an interview in which she spoke of various family aspects.

About the wave of signs that she received on the networks on the birthday of “El Sol”, the also daughter of Stephanie Salas He replied without further detours, making it clear that in addition to being a public figure, there is a private sphere that must protect.

“What happens at home, happens at home … many times in my family we are exposed to this issue of the public vibe and that we are always in the eye of the hurricane, and so on, and as I often feel, and it is not anger, it’s just like a feeling of saying well, let’s see, one thing is public life and another is what happens in my house, “he said during a talk he held online for a television program.

Continuing on the subject of congratulating her father, Michelle was most punctual, although she preferred to maintain discretion, leaving everyone in uncertainty.

“The fact that it may have been my dad’s birthday, who takes it that I congratulated him and did not post it because I want everyone to like the photo, but it bothers me that everyone thinks you have to do it (public) ”, added Salas, who remains in confinement in the United States for the coronavirus issue.

It is worth remembering that on previous occasions, Michelle has taken the time to publish the congratulatory messages to her dad, just as it happened in 2017, when with an unpublished photo in which she and the interpreter appear.

And of course, those signs of affection have been taken up throughout these days by his fans, who all the time sent him questions about whether something similar would happen this time.

Now, at the insistence of some people on the internet, the great-granddaughter of Silvia Pinal He did not hesitate to respond and in the past few days he sent another message that attracted attention.

«Nobody forces you to see something you don’t like or dislike. I invite you to stop following me, so I don’t bother you », wrote Michelle, who as seldom gave her firm position to the haters.

For now, Salas remains focused on her projects, and of course, pending her family, especially her great-grandmother, who recently underwent surgery after suffering an accident at home that fortunately did not get older.

