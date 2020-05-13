Michelle Salas shares her secrets to growing hair | Instagram

Michelle Salas shares her secrets to growing hair, the pretty influencer He gives us his best tips to wear an incredible mane with some of his favorite products, in addition to wearing a very elegant outfit in the video.

Luis Miguel’s daughter has gained popularity in social networks and it has become a trend because it has an incredible its incredible style, super chic and elegant. That is why she is now presumed to be an influencer with more than 1 million followers who closely follow her advice.

This time Michelle Salas has shared a video in which she shares her beauty secrets for growing hair with some of her favorite products that have restored shine and vitality to her hair, which she keeps very stylish.

First of all Michelle Salas she recommends knowing what your hair needs, before choosing the ideal shampoo and conditioner, what she recommends is that they be products that hydrate your hair and that they do not contain sulfates, especially if your hair is dyed or bleached.

For Michelle Salas It is important that we do not wash our hair daily, a tip that we all know, however, she said that there are women, like her, who cannot not wash their hair because they feel that they did not bathe, so she recommends washing with a little shampoo only the roots.

Michelle Salas recommends using deep hydration products Once a week, in addition to brushing your hair with the appropriate brush, the ideal ones are with soft bristles, and it is important that you brush your hair from the ends to the roots to avoid damage, especially if it is wet.

To end the video, Michelle Salas He also recommended taking care of the hair from the heat using hair dryers instead of irons or knowing what irons to buy so that the impact of the heat on your hair is minimal, in addition to recommending the use of heat protectors and hair oils, to keep it hydrated and prevent it from breaking.

