Michelle Salas shares an unpublished video of Silvia Pinal dancing reggaeton

Michelle Salas managed to cause a stir by sharing in his Instagram stories a short video in which the first actress is seen Silvia Pinal like never before dancing reggaeton.

In the clip, which lasts only a few seconds, the mother of Alejandra Guzman she was seen very enthusiastic to the rhythm of the music, while in the background the daughter of Luis Miguel cheering her on.

“How I miss this”, was the phrase that the model wrote in the video.

The material managed to be taken up by various social media accounts, since Many netizens were captivated by the dance steps of the 89-year-old Pinal dynasty matriarch.

Salas usually shares photographs and stories from his daily life with his followers, so this time did not miss the opportunity to remember the funny moment with his great-grandmother Who is known he has not seen since the pandemic began.

The last time Silvia appeared publicly was during the interview with the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda where he spoke for the first time about everything that is happening around his family and confessed that he believes that his granddaughter Frida sofia is saying “false things” against her ex-husband Enrique Guzman, whom he pointed out for sexual abuse.