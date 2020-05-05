Michelle Salas shares a tutorial to prepare tuna and users ask: ‘Is Anahí you?’ | Instagram photo

This quarantine is putting creative celebrities, especially in cooking matters. And this time it was none other than the beautiful and charming daughter of Luis Miguel, Michelle Salas. The young cAnother tutorial to prepare tuna and users ask: “Is Anahí you?”. Although she knows it is a very typical food, she felt the need to show her version.

The truth is that Michelle Salas began as a professional sharpening the knives, to prepare a very easy recipe ideal for when you finish exercising, because it is also low in fat. The first thing he did was show the ingredients: onion, pepper, tomato, jalapeño, lemon, and of course the tuna.

Michelle Salas shares tutorial to make tuna

He also highlighted that he uses olive oil, mustard, pepper, soy sauce and ground onion to dress, which gives it an exquisite touch. Yes, Michelle Salas He made it clear that she always puts very little salt on everything she consumes.

I really am not very recipes, I am adding what I like, said Michelle Salas

Definitely, Michelle Salas He showed that for that of chopping vegetables, not everyone wins. He even recommended removing the peel from the tomato because it improves digestion. Of course, like all Mexicans, she added a jalapeño, but she does not like the spice very much since it removed the seeds.

Enthusiastically the daughter of the Sun of Mexico, shared another tip, for no reason throw away the can of tuna because she uses it as a mold at the end, this so that the dish comes out as a high-level restaurant. Something that you cannot miss is a strange dance while you beat the tuna with the spoon and the knife. Could it be that it tastes better?

Anyway, even the cat crossed and, very clean, she ran to wash her hands. Well, if you fancied here we leave you the recipe:

This recipe is one of my favorites! So easy to make and super delicious. A great option for a healthy lunch or after a training dinner, he wrote.

INGREDIENTS:

– Canned tuna – Tomato

– onion

– Jalapeño – Green pepper – Baked tortilla chips – Arugula (garnish).

CLOTHING:

– Lemon

– Dijon mustard – Soy sauce

– Worcestershire sauce – Black pepper – Tabasco Chipotle – Olive oil

Visit our YouTube channel …

.