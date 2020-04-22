Your browser does not support iframes.

Last April 19 Luis Miguel celebrated its 50th anniversary in the midst of a critical moment for the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the singer has been characterized by keeping his private life away from the spotlight, a few days ago he surprised his fans by turning to his official Instagram account to send an important message about the contingency.

Despite the fact that the interpreter of “La Inconditional” spent his birthday alone, he received endless congratulations from colleagues in the media. One of them was from his great friend from youth “The Donkey” Van Rankin, who also shared an unpublished photo of both.

But something that caught the attention of netizens is that the older daughter of the Mexican, Michelle Salas, did not write any messages on their social networks.

After publishing a series of images in which she appears drinking coffee, the daughter of Stephanie Salas she began to receive comments from followers of “El Sol” in which they questioned her why she did not make a mention on that special date in her father’s life.

“Coffee break” was the only thing that Salas wrote next to the image in which he posed wearing pants and a black top.

“Congratulations to your dad who has given us 50 years of life and 40 years of his beautiful voice”, “And congratulations to dad for when?”, “It would be beautiful to see a message for your dad for happy birthday” congratulate those who put their golden seed for you to come out, “were some of the criticism he received.

The 30-year-old model took the time to answer some of the netizens’ questions. Although she did not clarify the reason why she did not make a public congratulation to her famous father, Michelle responded forcefully to the insults of her detractors.

«Nobody forces you to see something you don’t like or dislike. I invite you to stop following me, so I don’t bother you, “said the young lady to those who called her” conceited “and” not at all simple. “

Photo: Instagram / michellesalasb

In addition, Stephanie’s eldest daughter also responded to some followers who gave her positive messages.

“Although we all want you to put a public congratulation to your dad, it is enough that both of you are well and that the love and communication between father and daughter that there should be continues,” said one follower, to which the model replied: “Thank you »With various heart emojis.

Photo: Instagram / michellesalasb

It is worth mentioning that the relationship between Michelle and Luis Miguel has been complicated. Father and daughter were kept separate during the girl’s childhood and adolescence.

It was not until many years later that he recognized her as a daughter. The encounter is said to have been when the artist was married to Aracely Arámbula, who apparently had a lot of influence to give the meeting.

