It is no secret to anyone that the beautiful Michelle Salas She has a beauty, because she inherited the best from her father, Luis Miguel, and of course, from Stephanie Salas. Last weekend that Mother’s Day was celebrated, Michelle Salas posts photo with her mom, and they look like sisters!

And it is that, Stephanie Salas, despite the fact that last February she turned 50 years old, she looks impeccable and super young, and even she looks the same age as her daughters, Michelle Salas and Camila, and with this photo you can check it.

Accompanied by an emotional and tender message, which captivated her followers, Michelle Salas They could not ignore the resemblance to the two women, and they were also moved by showing themselves as never before, with an open heart to celebrate who gave him life.

“An exceptional woman, with the largest and most noble heart I have ever known. My best friend since the day I first met her at 3pm in the Spanish hospital. Countless are the adventures we have lived together, always full of laughter and love, lots of love, “he began.

“Thanks for so much mommy. Thank you for teaching me how to be the woman I am and for always instilling in me the most important value in life, such as family. Thank you for sacrificing everything and changing your life at the age of 20 to take me to school at 6 in the morning, comb my skinny hair as I liked, “said Luis Miguel’s daughter.

In the photograph Michelle appears with Stephanie Salas, one with a short dress and the other with a long dress, looking very smiling and happy, but, above all, quite similar. That image was followed by others from the childhood of the influencer, where he also shows a great resemblance to his father, the Sun of Mexico.

“What would become of me without all that we have lived together … It is more than enough to tell you how much I love you and how important you are in my life. I admire and respect you more than anything in this world. If I were born again I would choose you, over and over again, ”the message ended.

Michelle Salas She became quite nostalgic, because, due to the coronavirus contingency, she has had to live in recent months separated from her mother, which is why, she confessed, she misses her a lot.

For her part, Stephanie published on her Instagram account her happiness at having her and Camila as daughters, and also, He greatly congratulated his mother, actress Sylvia Pasquel and his grandmother, Silvia Pinal for Mother’s Day, with some emotional photographs.

