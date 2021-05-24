Michelle Salas on ‘Luis Miguel, La Serie’: “If one day I tell my reality, many things would change”

After the second season of ‘Luis Miguel, The Serie‘on Netflix, the name of Michelle Salas It had an impact on the media again and it is not for less: the singer’s daughter is one of the protagonists of the story. Now the young woman, 31, came out to give her opinion on the production and how she sees the interpretation of Argentina Macarena Achaga in his role.

“I have seen some chapters and, of course, when you see your life played by someone other than you, there are mixed feelings. If one day I decide to tell my reality, that day many things would change. But I don’t think it’s time yet, ”Michelle told ¡HOLA! Magazine. Mexico.

About Macarena, he assured: “I understand that she is an actress who was given a script, did her research work and, from her point of view, does her best version. That doesn’t mean that things are necessarily like this, there is also a lot of fiction. Very few people know my life as it really is and how things happened or not, since, I repeat, I have always been very careful and protective of my privacy and that of my family ”.

To conclude, I talk about the bond she has with her father, Luis Miguel. “My father is a great professional and he has given me advice that has helped me a lot in life and, above all, in my work: to always be disciplined, dedicated and responsible in what I do. Something I also learned from him and my mother is discretion. Many times, silence says more than a thousand words, “he said.