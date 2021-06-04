Michelle Salas has a message for Netflix and Luis Miguel, the series

He also took the opportunity to clarify that throughout his life he has preferred to remain silent in the face of rumors. Being the daughter of Luis Miguel, her life has been exposed to the public eye, but seeing how the series used her image, she decided to clarify that Neither Netflix nor the producers asked him about it. and they simply profited from him. “Since I can remember, my life has been exposed to the public eye and I have lived surrounded by comments, criticisms, comparisons and inventions […] And yes, although already I am used to it, I confess that it is something that sometimes costs me work”.

In support, Michelle’s younger sister, Camila Valero, also raised her voice to denounce the way the industry sexualizes women. “Profiting from someone’s name and exploiting their privacy for commercial purposes (without your consent) I find unacceptable. I think that last scene is testimony to how cold the industry can get, and the little consideration they have when portraying people who are still alive, “Camila wrote on Instagram.

